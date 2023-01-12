Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will hold its thirteenth meeting on January 14 and 15.

The meeting brings together heads of state, ministers, and energy decision-makers from multilateral organizations, as well as international stakeholders, and a range of private sector actors to assess progress in the transformation of the global energy sector and set an action agenda to accelerate the process.

This meeting is the first annual event in the global energy sector business agenda for the year 2023, and brings together more than 1,500 high-level personalities under the slogan “Energy Transitions Around the World – Global Assessment” to set priorities for the path of transformation in the energy sector, in preparation for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) to be hosted by the UAE later in the year. The meeting’s solution-oriented discussions focus on critical enablers to support the transformation of the energy sector. The meeting will witness the holding of ministerial meetings for small island developing states, Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia.

The introductory session of the Assembly begins today before the convening of its meeting, and includes activities for stakeholders to review the various views of parliamentarians, youth and the private sector regarding the transition in the energy sector.

The session’s agenda includes discussing various topics such as end-of-life management of solar photovoltaic panels, decentralized renewable energy projects, and others.