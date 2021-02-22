Abu Dhabi (WAM) presented a report prepared by International Renewable Energy Agency “IRENA” In cooperation with the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the spotlight is on the opportunities available to expand the participation of the private sector in the efforts aimed at generating 31 percent of the Kingdom’s energy needs from renewable sources by 2030. A recent IRENA report under the title “Renewable Energy Readiness Assessment” revealed : The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan »on the increase in the share of electricity that is generated from renewable sources in the Kingdom to 20 percent during 2020 thanks to the establishment of policies and laws necessary to support renewable energy sources, including solar photovoltaic projects and onshore wind energy.

The report presents key areas of work to enhance energy security and increase the diversity of supplies by accelerating the pace of adoption of renewable energy sources. In this context, it offers ideas to increase reliance on electrical systems for end-use, and to encourage local enterprises to invest in the energy transition.

The report indicates that building the capacities of local financing institutions and project developers may stimulate their participation in the field of energy transition, and help the Kingdom meet its needs in important areas, such as establishing the infrastructure for charging electric cars.

The report recommends that seven major measures be taken to accelerate the pace of development of renewable energy sources in Jordan, which include providing adequate conditions to enhance the contribution of renewable energy sources in the energy sector, promoting continuous growth in renewable energy generation, planning to increase the percentage of renewable energy use, stimulating the use of renewable energy in heating and cooling, Supporting renewable energy options in the field of transportation and mobility, encouraging renewable energy investments, in addition to consolidating the foundations of local sectors, and providing job opportunities in the field of renewable energy.