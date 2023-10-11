ININ Games And Tozai Games with IREM they announce IREM Collection Volume 3arriving in second quarter of 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

This third volume of the anthology will include shoot ’em ups Mr. Heli, Mystic Riders and Dragon Breed.

Strictly Limited Games has announced a physical version whose pre-orders will start tomorrow, October 12th. We can see the announcement trailer below.

IREM Collection Volume 3 – Announcement Trailer

Source: ININ Games