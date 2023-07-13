ININ Gamesin collaboration with irem And Tozai Gamesannounced the arrival of the collection irem Collection Volume 2. The title will be available digitally starting from February 20, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders of the physical edition will start next July 16th exclusively on Strictly Limited Gamesalthough it is currently unknown when the physical copies will be distributed.

The collection will include within it three classic shoot’em ups of the company, namely:

GunForce (SNES, M-92 Arcade)

(SNES, M-92 Arcade) Gun Force II (M-92 Arcade)

(M-92 Arcade) Air Duel (M-72 Arcade)

There will be two physical editions for the game, the Limited Edition from €34.99 and the Collector’s Edition from €89.99. However, these are limited edition editions, so we will have to hurry up to pre-order. For editions Xboxes of the game no physical versions will be released.

Source: ININ Games