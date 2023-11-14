ININ Games, Tozai Games And irem have finally revealed the release date for irem Collection Volume 1. The shoot’em up collection will be available starting starting November 21st on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

As previously mentioned, it will also be possible to purchase it in a physical edition thanks to the editions released exclusively on Strictly Limited Games. Their distribution will begin during the winter and they will be available for Sony and Nintendo platforms only. Here are the physical editions available on the company website:

Limited Edition – launch price: €34.99.

– launch price: €34.99. Collector’s Edition – launch price: €89.99

On Strictly Limited Games they will also be put on the market of the bundles that will contain all five chapters of the Collection which will be released in the future. Their distribution is scheduled for the end of 2024 but it will be possible to pre-order them now.

Source: ININ Games