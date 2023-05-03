ININ Games And irem have shared the debut trailer online for irem Collection Volume 1also showing physical editions by Strictly Limited Games. Within this first volume (of five) of the anthology will be included Image Fight, Image Fight II and X-Multiply.

The physical edition will be available for €34.99 while the Collector’s Edition will cost €89.99 and will contain the soundtrack on CD, an artbook, a collector’s coin and a box set. In addition, a box will be available that will include all five volumes in a limited edition at a price of €429.99. The titles will be available in physical version on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchdigitally also for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Let’s see the trailer below.

irem Collection Volume 1 – Presentation Trailer

Source: ININ Games