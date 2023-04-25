ININ Gamesin collaboration with IREM And Tozai Gamesheralds the arrival of the harvest IREM Collection Volume 1. The title will include three games inside: Image Fight, Image Fight II And X Multiply. The collection will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, although there is currently no launch window yet. This is the first of five collections which will include some of the company’s classic titles, including games never released outside of Japan before.

Available digitally on all platforms, physical editions edited by Strictly Limited Games instead they will be released only for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. At the moment the contents of a very rich Collector’s Edition have been revealed, which will include:

a copy of the game for the chosen platform

soundtrack CDs

the instruction manual

an artbook

a set of stickers

of posters in A2 format

the reproduction of the original packs of the three games

the reproduction of the promotional flyers of the three games

a special Arcade-style coin

…all enclosed in a collector’s box

This is currently the only information available for IREM Collection Volume 1we just have to wait to find out more.

Source: ININ Games, Strictly Limited Games