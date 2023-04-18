Ireland can now count on the support of the Department of Justice, as the DoJ has announced it will be backing the country’s proposed changes to the Gambling Regulation Bill. The news follows the DoJ’s previously expressed concerns that the language used to describe the measures to prevent gamblers from overspending was too subjective. Which, according to the DoJ, could result in the operators interpreting the legislation how they see fit.

However, it appears that the lawmakers made the appropriate adjustments to get the DoJ onboard the government’s new gambling framework, as part of their 2023 Justice Plan. They believe that their vocal approval of the legislation will push the Irish Parliament to advance the bill. The DoJ’s management services will namely aid to introduce a system for gambling regulations and licensing.

As stipulated by the bill, any type of promotional activity could be prohibited in Ireland. Furthermore, it will be forbidden for providers to make use of no deposit bonuses to entice customers to play.

2023 Justice Plan

The DoJ released its latest Justice Plan which features more than 140 actions to help craft safer and more dynamic communities in Ireland. The actions will focus on enhancing national security, transforming policing and tackling crime.

This year’s release marks the third instalment of plans designed to put forward Minister McEntee’s three-year strategy. The department has also stated that they are committed to publishing two reports updating the plan’s progress twice a year, to ensure transparency.

The Gambling Regulation Bill

The much anticipated first draft of the bill was published in December 2022 by the Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality, James Browne. It followed the previously published General Scheme of Gambling Regulation Bill which was released back in October of that same year.

The bill addresses many of the concerns the country is currently facing with the rise of problem gambling, focusing on the protection of vulnerable individuals including children. The language of the bill suggests that all forms of promotional activity will be prohibited. Additionally, operators will no longer be allowed to use free bet offers to entice players to gamble.

In a bid to combat the rising rates of gambling addictions in Ireland, the bill is hoping to bring the country in line with the UK by prohibiting operators from accepting credit cards as well as banning licenses from extending credit facilities.

If passed, the bill would see the establishment of the GRAI, the Irish Gambling Authority, replacing the State bodies that have been involved in various aspects of the industry. The idea is to create an efficient and well-oiled ecosystem, responsible for regulating the gambling industry in Ireland and revising the current licensing structure.

The bill would also introduce remote gaming and remote lottery licensing, bringing Ireland’s gambling regulation into the 21st century and hopefully attracting more remote operators to the market.

Next Steps

While the bill has finally secured the support of Ireland’s DoJ, Deputy James Browne is hoping that it will soon enter into force, with the GRAI to be established in late 2023. The DoJ has stated that they will push to establish the gaming regulator, extending all necessary administrative services. Browne has continuously emphasized the crucial importance of the bill’s adoption due to the necessity and significance of the subject matter at hand, replacing the current outdated legislation.

Industry Pushback

The Gambling sector has reacted positively to the overall bill, despite unsurprisingly expressing reservations about the seemingly complete advertising ban. While the proposed legislation’s wording remains vague around this topic, Browne clarified that the bill will only limit their presence and not completely prohibit gambling advertising.

Browne explained that customers will receive gambling advertisements should they actively request them, and as such operators will need to ensure they abide by these regulations. Additionally, the bill is proposing a stop to gambling tv and radio advertisements from the hours of 5:30 am until 9:00 pm.

Just like in the UK, the true industry impact remains to be seen although one can expect that operator revenues will experience a hit. Additionally, while the industry can anticipate the changes to come, the final version is not yet set. As such, the DoJ’s involvement could result in additional regulations.