Bowes: Conflict between Russia and the West could end in use of nuclear weapons

Russia has an arsenal of advanced nuclear weapons that could be used in the event of an escalation of the conflict with the West, Irish journalist Chay Bowes said on his social media page X.

“The idea that Western policymakers are considering even the remote prospect of an escalation of conflict with Russia that, however unlikely, could result in the use of these weapons is absolutely terrifying,” Bowes wrote.

He recalled that in the 20th century the Soviet Union tested the “Tsar Bomba”, which became the most powerful weapon in the world at that time. The journalist emphasized that now Russia has an even more dangerous arsenal.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said that allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike Russia with Western long-range weapons would mean direct NATO involvement in the conflict. The head of state explained that Ukraine is unable to set targets for strikes deep into Russian territory without intelligence from NATO satellites.