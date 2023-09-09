Get ready for the exciting showdown between Ireland and the Netherlands! Two teams with rich and passionate football histories prepare to collide in an exciting match that promises to be an action-packed spectacle. Fans around the world are looking forward to this showdown, where skill, strategy and passion come together on the playing field. With Ireland and Holland on the horizon, football promises unforgettable emotions. The match corresponds to the sixth day of the qualifying phase for Euro 2024.
Both teams are in group B along with France, Greece and Gibraltar
Who will emerge victorious in this duel? Let’s find out in this exciting meeting!
In which stadium is Ireland vs Netherlands played?
City: Dublin, Ireland
Stadium: Aviva Stadium
Date: Sunday, September 10
Time: 8:45 p.m. in Spain, 3:45 p.m. in Argentina and 12:45 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Ireland vs Netherlands on television in Spain?
Television channel: UEFA TV
How can you watch Ireland vs Netherlands on television in Argentina?
live streaming: DirecTV
How can you watch Ireland vs Netherlands on television in Mexico?
live streaming: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Ireland vs Netherlands on television in Colombia?
live streaming: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
France
|
2-0 D
|
Eurocup classification
|
Gibraltar
|
3-0V
|
Eurocup classification
|
Greece
|
2-1D
|
Eurocup classification
|
France
|
0-1V
|
Eurocup classification
|
Latvia
|
3-2V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Greece
|
3-0V
|
Eurocup classification
|
Italy
|
2-3D
|
UNL
|
Croatia
|
2-4D
|
UNL
|
Gibraltar
|
3-0V
|
Eurocup classification
|
France
|
4-0 D
|
Eurocup classification
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
1
|
France
|
fifteen
|
2
|
Netherlands
|
6
|
3
|
Greece
|
6
|
4
|
Ireland
|
3
|
5
|
Gibraltar
|
0
Ireland is coming off a tough defeat against France by two goals to zero that practically leaves them out of the next Euro Cup. On the other hand, Holland, with one day less, is now in the next international tournament.
The Dutch have two wins and one loss, and also two games less than their strongest rival, France, since let us remember that the Netherlands team missed two games as a result of the semifinals and third and fourth place in the UEFA Nations League .
Ireland: Bazunu; Ega, O’shea and Collins; Cullen, Knight, McClean, McGrath and Smalibone; Ferguson and Obafemi.
Holland: Bijlow; Dumfries, Geertruida, De Vrij and Aké; Wieffer, de Jong, Ximos, Malen and Depay; Gakpo
Ireland 1-2 Netherlands
