Ireland | Three children were stabbed in Dublin, the suspect is a man in his 50s

A man armed with a knife wounded five people, three of whom are children. According to the police, the motive for the act has not yet been found out.

News agency AFP reports that protesters set a car on fire and clashed with police on Thursday in Dublin. Earlier in the day, three young children were injured in a stabbing in Dublin city centre.

According to the police, a man armed with a knife stabbed five people, three of whom were children. The victims have been taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Attorney General of Ireland Helen McEntee condemned the riots of The Irish Times by.

“We do not accept a small group of people using this incident to spread discord,” he said.

of Ireland chief of police Drew Harris told Reuters in the evening that all possible motives for the attack are being investigated.

“All lines of research are open. I’m not going to speculate about terrorism any more. We have to proceed with an open mind until the motive is determined,” Harris said.

Reuters and AFP previously reported that the attack had no links to terrorism.

The police according to the report, one of the stabbed children received serious injuries and two children were slightly injured. According to Reuters, the child taken to the emergency room is a 5-year-old girl.

In addition to the children, a slightly injured woman and man were also taken to hospital.

The police currently suspect only one person in the act. The suspect is a man in his 50s and has been arrested.

After the incident in Dublin, protesters clashed with police near the scene of the suspected stabbing.

Police cars near the scene of a stabbing in Dublin on Thursday.

Locals media reports say the stabbings took place in Dublin’s Parnell Square near the high street O’Connell Street.

According to the police, the venue is still closed.

of the Irish Times the suspect was also injured in the stabbing. According to the Irish Times, a preliminary investigation suggests that the man had tried to attack several children when passers-by intervened.