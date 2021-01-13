Scandal in Ireland: thousands of children died, mistreated, in Catholic orphanages. From 1922 and for decades, horror has been in full swing. Single mothers, unmarried or victims of rape, came to give birth in these establishments, run by nuns. Their newborns remained in these establishments, left to their fate. 9,000 children lost their lives for lack of basic care. The authorities had however been alerted to the ill-treatment.

After the publication of an investigative report, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin issued the nation’s apology on Wednesday January 13: “These children and their mothers should never have known about these establishments. I apologize for the shame and the stigma they have suffered, sometimes until today. “ The Catholic authorities have also asked for forgiveness. Memorials, with names and ages, sometimes in days, were only recently broken.

The children were buried in mass graves, without tombstones or coffin. “Even animals, we wouldn’t have done that. Babies were crying all the time, all night “, remembers Peter Mulryan, who spent his first four years there. According to the survey report, 15% of Catholic children died in these Catholic homes. The others were adopted by American families, or Irish peasants in search of labor.

The JT

The other subjects of the news