Ireland | Staff at 308 religious schools have been accused of abuse in Ireland

Ireland|According to Norma Foley, Ireland’s education minister, abuse in religious schools has never been exposed on this scale before.

of Ireland an investigation commissioned by the government has revealed that 308 schools maintained by religious organizations have been accused of sexual abuse over a period of 30 years. The research focused on Roman Catholic organizations.

According to the research report, there were 2,395 accusations of exploitation and they were aimed at 884 people. Among other things, the news covered the matter The Irish Times. According to the newspaper, the report describes a systematic culture of abuse in religious schools.

The report notes that the true number is likely to be higher, given that child sexual abuse is often underreported.

The study also revealed that a large part of the accusations have focused on special education schools. 590 accusations against 190 suspected abusers were registered in 17 institutions.

Irish Minister for Education by Norma Foley according to this is the first time that the full extent of the abuse has been revealed. He described the findings as “really shocking”.

In the investigation 205 victims of abuse, who were mainly men, responded to the survey. Those who took part in the survey mentioned more than 80 schools. The most reported cases of abuse occurred in the early and mid-1970s.

The respondents described that they experienced abuse, being stripped, rape and drugging in an atmosphere of fear and silence.

The abuse experienced in childhood is said to have affected the victims’ family relationships and mental health.

The report was commissioned by the Irish government last year after several reported being abused at Blackrock College in south Dublin. Some of the schools mentioned in the study are still in operation.