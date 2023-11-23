DThe Irish capital Dublin was rocked on Thursday by a bloody act that left several people injured – including three children – and then by serious riots. A five-year-old girl and a woman between 30 and 40 years old were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a knife attack in the afternoon, the police said. The girl reportedly required emergency treatment. Two other children, a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries. An approximately 50-year-old suspect, who was arrested on site, was treated in hospital with serious injuries.

The motive for the knife attack is still unclear

The motive for the knife attack is not yet clear, said Ireland’s police chief, Commissioner Drew Harris. Nothing can be ruled out. He contradicted a police spokesman who had previously given the impression that a terrorist background was unlikely.

Violent riots in the city center

In the evening there were serious riots in downtown Dublin, during which, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ, several buses and a police car were set on fire. A tram is also said to have been damaged. In addition, police officers were attacked and had bottles and fireworks thrown at them. Several shops are said to have been looted. Social media showed rioters engaging in street battles with police.

According to a reporter from the British news channel Sky News, hundreds of people, some of whom were masked, were said to have taken part in the riots. Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee spoke of “thugs, criminals who are using this horrific attack to sow division and cause chaos.” This will not be tolerated, she said.







Police see right-wing extremists behind the protest

Harris blamed right-wing extremist hooligans for the riots. “We are bringing in reinforcements to deal with this,” he said. According to him, there had been a “huge amount” of speculation online about the nationality of the alleged attacker. He called on people to ignore “misinformation and rumors circulating on social media”. The facts still need to be clarified.

This was preceded by the knife attack in the early afternoon, in which, according to reports, a man attacked the children as they lined up in front of a crèche. The injured woman is said to be a daycare employee. Several passers-by managed to overpower the man and hold him until the police arrived.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. CET) in Parnell Square East in the center of the Irish capital. According to a police spokesman, no other suspects were initially sought in connection with the crime.

Politicians are shocked

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was shocked by the knife attack. He thanked the rescue workers who were quickly at the scene. Justice Minister McEntee spoke of a “horrific attack on three innocent children and a woman.”







EU Council President Charles Michel wrote on Platform X that he was “horrified by the terrible attack in Dublin”. Varadkar can count on the EU’s full solidarity in this difficult time. The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said she was thinking of all the injured and their families.