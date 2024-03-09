The referendum organized in Ireland to modernize the concept of family and references to women in the Constitution was rejected, announced this Saturday the Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, whose government promoted this initiative.

“I think at this point it is clear that the amendments (…) have been rejected,” Varadkar declared at a press conference, adding that his government “accepts the result and will fully respect it,” while waiting to know the final result of both vote counts.

Referendum in Ireland. Photo:AFP

The Government, with the support of almost all progressive parties and movements, defended during the campaign some amendments aimed at update the 1937 Constitution by eliminating references considered outdated, discriminatory and sexist.

Varadkar stressed that they failed to convince the electorate about the urgency of these reforms, so they will now have to reflect on them.

Likewise, he accepted that “many people have made mistakes”, among others, he himself said, especially when the defeat has been by “such a large” margin in referendums in which participation was “acceptable.”

The 'no' to the two consultations was defended by several independent deputies and conservative citizen groups with agendas contrary to immigration, globalization or environmental policies.

The Government's first proposal, called 'Family Amendment', the final results of which will be known shortly, raised whether the State should recognize family units as groups of people “based on marriage or other long-term relationships” instead of just in marriage.

The second, called the 'Care Amendment', proposed eliminating two articles from the Constitution that refer to a woman's “life in the home” and her “duties in the home,” respectively.

A 'yes' to this proposal would replace the two articles with new text that recognizes the value of home care provision “by members of a family.”which will give “society support without which the common good cannot be achieved.”

Among the factors that may have contributed to the no, according to analysts, would be the poor government campaign as well as the somewhat ambiguous wording of the amendments, which critics pointed out could lead to legal confusion.

*With Efe and AFP