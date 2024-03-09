LONDON. On March 8, as the world celebrated the strength and resilience of women, Ireland prepared to write a new chapter in its history. The Irish people were in fact called to the polls in a double referendum to amend the Constitution with the aim of redefining the term “family” and the role of women within it.

While social change in the Emerald Isle, once a deeply Catholic state, has led to recent transformations, such as the removal of bans on abortion and same-sex marriage, the Irish Constitution, written in 1937 and guided by conservative values , contains an article, 41.2, which refers to the “duties of women in the home” and recognizes that “with her domestic life, women give the State support without which it is not possible to achieve the common good”. This article recognizes the national benefit provided by married women's work in their homes, primarily caring for family members, and also ensures that women are not forced to work if it “goes against their domestic duties.”

A “sexist” and “obsolete” language, according to the Dublin government, which wants to modify the article with non-specific gender terms, replacing it with the following words: “The State recognizes that the provision of assistance by members of a family among themselves because of the ties that exist between them, provides society with support without which the common good cannot be achieved, and is committed to supporting this performance”.

The second vote concerns that part of the Constitution which undertakes to protect the family as the primary cell of society. Voters are asked to eliminate the reference to marriage as the basis “on which the family is founded” and to replace it with a clause that also includes those in “lasting relationships” such as those of cohabiting couples with children.

“For too long, women and girls have borne a disproportionate share of caring responsibilities, been discriminated against at home and in the workplace, objectified or lived in fear of domestic or gender-based violence,” said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, according to which a negative result “would be a step backwards for the country”.

Although opinion polls predict a yes on both votes, many voters are still undecided and turnout until early afternoon was less than 10% in many polling stations on the island. It is possible that neither change will be approved, both will be approved, or one will be accepted without the other. The final results will be announced today.