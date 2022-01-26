Lisa Smith, 39, pleaded not guilty to charges of joining the terrorist organization between 2015 and 2019 and financing an illegal organization, before the Special Criminal Court..

It denied financing terrorism and sending 800 euros to provide medical treatment to a Syrian in Turkey.

However, Carol Karima Duffy, who took Smith to a mosque in Dundalk before leaving for Syria, said she was feeling uneasy among those present..

Of Smith’s conversations with others at the mosque, Duffy told the Special Court, “There was a lot of talk about justifying suicide bombings…that we were attacking so we’d strike back. It’s about us and them.“.

The prosecution, represented by Sean Gillen, confirmed that she traveled to Syria in October 2015 via Turkey “at the invitation” of then-ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi “and thus identified herself as a member” of this organization..

Gillen said Smith, who had served in the Irish Army for ten years, withdrew from it in 2011, saying it was incompatible with the Islamic faith she had converted. She pleaded, in particular, by refusing to allow her to wear the hijab.

In Syria, she lived, especially in Raqqa and then in Baghouz, moving according to the organization’s defeats in the lands. Smith, who is divorced, married a man responsible for patrolling the Iraqi border, according to the claim.

Lisa Smith was arrested in early December 2019 at Dublin Airport after she was deported from Turkey with her two-year-old daughter at the time.