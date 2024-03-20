Leo Varadkar has announced his resignation from the position of Premier of Ireland (Taoiseach) as soon as his replacement has been designated, and from the leadership of the Fine Gael party, which he has led since 2017, starting today. Varakdar leads a government supported by a coalition which also includes Fianna Fail and the Greens.

«Some in leadership positions know when the time comes to pass the baton to others and have the courage to do so. The time has come. I will resign as President and Leader of Fine Gael and as Taoiseach as soon as my successor is able to take up office,” he told a press conference. Two referendums have recently been sensationally rejected in Ireland with two amendments to the 1937 Constitution introduced by the government to intervene on the wording of article 41 on the role of women in the home and on the definition of the family as a unit based on marriage.

67 percent of those who voted rejected the amendment on the family (only 32 percent voted in favor) and 74 percent the one on care, against 24 percent who voted in favor. Voter turnout was only 44 percent.