Ireland is considering continuing the closure to confront “Corona”

About two months after imposing a third lockdown to confront the Coronavirus pandemic, Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin said that the country “is considering continuing to impose strict restrictions” until the end of April, despite the fact that the number of infections has already decreased since a peak in January.

Martin’s warning came in an interview he gave late Thursday to the Irish newspaper Mirror, in which he said that “it is worth” extending the lockdown.

The closure prevents citizens from moving more than 5 kilometers from their homes unless there are “necessary” reasons. Many businesses were forced to close, with unemployment reaching nearly 27 percent, at a record high, in January.

Martin warned that restaurants and hairdressing shops would likely remain closed for a longer period after any easing of restrictions in late April, as he said Ireland was vulnerable to the spread of a “mutated British strain” which he considered “highly contagious.”

The Irish Prime Minister said that the vaccines against Covid-19 means “a light at the end of the tunnel.”