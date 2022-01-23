Ireland Irish men try to cheat on a dead man’s pension for themselves, take the body to a post office and pretend the deceased is alive

The strange series of events began when the male duo “walked” to the local post office of the deceased older man.

Two the man took the deceased to the post office in Carlow, Ireland on Friday. The men tried to get a pension for the dead man.

What makes the rapture particularly strange is that the scammers tried to show the post office that the deceased was in good shape.

Irish police launched an investigation into the matter after the duo lured the body to a local post office by supporting it.

The incidents began when one of the men went to the local Stapleston Road post office on Friday just before noon.

According to media reports, the man claimed a pension due to himself an older man. The clerk did not pay the amount to the man, and the staff told him that the pensioner had to arrive in person in order for the money to be paid.

Man returned shortly thereafter with two other men, one of whom was clearly the deceased. A man in his 60s seemed to “walk” backed by two others. Inside the office, the younger men applied for a pension for the deceased man.

No cash was handed over. A suspicious officer alerted police along with other staff, and the men fled the scene. They left the man’s body in the mail.

According to police, the dead man is familiar to younger men.

Irish police said they were investigating all possible clues to determine the cause of the man’s death. An autopsy is performed on the deceased.

Representatives of the center-right parties Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have said they are very upset about what happened.

Member of the local Fine Gael party branch Fergal Byrne told The Guardian that the entire city is in shock. Byrne described the deceased as “a nice man in every way, a person who didn’t hurt anyone”.