9,000 children have died in orphanages in the last century. These revelations were announced during the publication of the report of a commission of inquiry on Tuesday, January 12. The establishments in question were run by Catholic nuns. “The investigation opens a window into a deeply misogynistic culture in Ireland for several decades, with severe and systematic discrimination against women, especially those who give birth out of wedlock.”, commented Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

Far from saving these children considered illegitimate, the report explains that the “mother-child” houses would have “significantly reduced their prospect of survival”. The majority of children would die of gastroenteritis and respiratory infections, with the survivors separated from their mothers. This very high mortality rate was recorded in official publications, and therefore known to the authorities. “The regime described in the report was not imposed on us by a foreign power, we were the ones who did it as a society”, recognizes Micheal Martin. “We have abused women exceptionally, we have abused children exceptionally.”

The investigation was opened in 2015, thanks to Catherine Corles. The historian then revealed that 800 children had been buried in a mass grave in one of these homes between 1925 and 1961. The 9,000 deaths revealed by the survey represent 15% of the 57,000 children passed through these houses.