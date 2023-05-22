The Irish data regulator has imposed the largest European privacy fine in history on Meta. The 1,200 million, according to the figure that advances the Wall Street Journal, They exceed the 746 with which Amazon was sanctioned in 2021, also for issues related to privacy. The sanction is due to the lack of security guarantees for European citizens in the transfer of their data to the US Like other large technology companies, Meta has its European headquarters in Ireland, with which its national bodies are in charge of regulation. The decision coincides with the fifth anniversary of the entry into force of the General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union.

The fine stems from the revelations of Edward Snowden in 2013. The documents he leaked proved that the US secret services had accessed the data of citizens of other countries through companies such as Google or Facebook. A lawsuit by the Austrian lawyer and activist Max Schrems is at the origin of the case for the transfer of data.

The regulator also seeks to ban Meta from moving data from Europe to the US It is expected, however, to be of little consequence because the European and US governments must sign an agreement regulating this cross-continental data transfer. “That order not to send any more data to the US in the future may not be particularly significant because we anticipate a new US-EU data deal very soon,” says Johnny Ryan, Information Rights Officer at the Irish Council for Civil Liberties. The measure provides for a transition time and it is probable that Meta will appeal, which will lengthen its entry into practice.

In January, Ireland already fined Meta 390 million for the way it forced its Facebook and Instagram users to accept their terms of service to use their networks. This time the sanction refers only to Facebook.

