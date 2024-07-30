A helicopter crashed into a building in the Irish village of Killucan, causing “a number of casualties”said the local fire chief.

Rescue operations are underwayreports the Guardian, citing the Irish police, according to which the accident It happened around 3.30pm near the village of County Westmeath.

Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service Acting Chief Fire Officer Pat Hunt said: “It was an accident where a helicopter crashed into a building in the Joristown Upper neighbourhood of Killucan, County Westmeath.

All the major response agencies are mobilizing, the police, the ambulance service and ourselves. There are several victims involved, but we cannot confirm the number at this stage.”

The Irish Air Accident Investigation Unit said it had sent a team of inspectors to the scene of the single-engine helicopter crash.