with summaryBelgium, one of the outsiders for the European title, has had a disappointing start to the final phase on the way to the title battle in Germany. Domenico Tedesco's team did not get further than a pale 0-0 against Ireland in Dublin's Aviva stadium. The home country, which had been denied a European Championship ticket during the qualifying series by France and the Dutch team, even missed a penalty.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
23-03-24, 21:01
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Ireland #Belgium #disappointing #homework
Leave a Reply