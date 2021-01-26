The Republic of Ireland announced today, Tuesday, that it will extend the current lockdown restrictions in the country until the fifth of next March in an attempt to control the number of cases of coronavirus infection.

Prime Minister Michael Martin said that for the next six weeks, residents should stay home and not move outside the 5 km radius around their homes.

Currently, most shops, schools and restaurants are closed.

Those arriving from high-risk regions like Brazil or South Africa will now have to undergo a 14-day quarantine, as will people who travel to the country without a negative coronavirus test.

The number of HIV cases rose dramatically in Ireland at the start of the year, with some experts blaming the relaxation of rules over the Christmas holidays.