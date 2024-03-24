Ireland | Education Minister Simon Harris becoming the Prime Minister of Ireland

Harris will be appointed prime minister when parliament returns from recess next month.

of Ireland the minister of education is becoming prime minister Simon Harris. The 37-year-old Harris was today named the chairman of the Fine Gael party, which is part of the governing coalition. Harris had no challengers.

Harris is expected to be appointed prime minister when the Irish parliament returns from recess early next month.

Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar unexpectedly announced on Wednesday that he was resigning from his position and from the position of Fine Gael chairman. He said he would continue as prime minister until a successor is chosen.

Varadkar's government suffered a humiliating defeat in the referendum organized on Women's Day in Ireland, when the proposal to modernize the constitution, strongly pushed by the government, did not pass. The referendum voted to equalize the language contained in the Irish constitution.

Fine Gael lost five consecutive by-elections under Varadkar, prompting some in the party to question Varadkar's ability to lead the party.

In Ireland, EU and local elections will be held in just over two months, and parliamentary elections within a year.