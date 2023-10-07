The top of the rankings will face New Zealand next Saturday. English by a whisker with Samoa

Ireland takes a single bite out of Scotland, beating them 34-16 with 6 tries and winning group B: in the quarter-finals, next Saturday, there will be a great challenge against the All Blacks. Nothing to be done for the Scots, who left the match after just over half an hour and were never really able to get back into the game. The Irish finish on 19 points, with South Africa second on 15 who will meet hosts France. In Lille a bad England suffers for 70 minutes against Samoa, then the indiscipline of the islanders once again affects their match and Borthwick’s team wins 18-17. In the afternoon Wales always kept a courageous but inconclusive Georgia at arm’s length, sealing first place in the group with a nice 43-19. Now it’s Fiji’s turn to secure the second: one point will be enough against Portugal.

Ireland-Scotland 36-14 — The first in the ranking start in fourth and score after 2 minutes: Ringrose attacks the line and finds support from Hansen, who serves Lowe for the first try of the match. Scotland tried to respond, but struggled for the next 10 minutes against an aggressive and compact Irish defence. Townsend’s team loses Kinghorn (concussion) and Ritchie (hit to the ribs) in the first half and in the 26th minute they succumb to the second attack by their opponents: it all comes from the usual Sexton, Aki and Ringrose cut the Scottish defense in two and Keenan finishes for the flag: 12-0. Ireland continues to push and gets the offensive bonus before the break: in the 31st minute Henderson scores with a great charge, then Sexton with another masterpiece pass inspires Keenan’s try, 26-0 at the break. In the second half Sheenan and Ringrose further extended the lead to 36-0, then Ireland fell asleep and conceded two tries: Ashman and Price scored, making the score less bitter. The final 36-14, however, remains very heavy: Scotland returns home, Ireland will challenge the All Blacks in the quarterfinals. See also Attention: strong explosion reported in Oxford, United Kingdom, see the shocking videos

England-Samoa 18-17 — The islanders enter the field very aggressive: Ah Wong responds to Chessum’s try and Farrell’s kick, then in the 27th minute it is the same Samoan center who collects a splendid kick from Sopoaga and crushes, remaining on the field with a balancing act. We go to halftime at 14-8. In the second half the islanders are still pushing: Ford performs a miracle by stopping Paia’aua as he heads towards the goal, then Sopoaga extends the lead with the free kick to make it 17-8, Farrell responds for 17-11. England doesn’t shake, and this is demonstrated by Farrell himself who incredibly scores after the time available (60 seconds) has expired and throws away another 3 points already scored. But as happened in other matches, at the best moment comes the gift from Samoa: Manu tackles Farrell in the air and is booked, and with the extra man the English accelerate and resolve the match. Advancing scrum, Care collects the ball and finds a sensational hole to mark between the posts: England win 18-17, but what an effort. See also Germany is in crisis: Hansi Flick is no longer the coach

Wales-Georgia 43-19 — The Welsh take off in 10 minutes: from 16′ to 26′ Lake and Williams go in and Costelow extends from the pitch to make it 17-0, then at the end of the first half Sharikadze closes the gap. At the beginning of the second half, Rees-Zammit’s interception seems to close the score, but the Georgian one-two reopens the game: Karkadze and then Niniashvili score with a spell. In the 67th minute, however, Wales really closed the game: Liam Williams invents a perfect kick for Rees-Zammit, who has more legs than anyone and smashes. In the final, Rees-Zammit scores again (hat-trick) and then North for the final 43-19.

