Journalist Bowes: NATO will sacrifice Ukraine for survival if it is defeated

The North Atlantic Alliance will sacrifice Ukraine if the conflict ends in a Russian victory. Such an opinion expressed Irish journalist, RT correspondent Chey Bowes on his Twitter account.

According to him, Washington and London have ceased to strive for peace. “The grim reality is that NATO will not survive a Russian victory over Ukraine, so Ukraine will be sacrificed at all costs,” Bowes said.

Earlier, the British Defense Secretary called on NATO to simplify the membership process for Ukraine. He stressed that this would speed up the process of the country’s entry into the alliance.