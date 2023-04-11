Monday (10) marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended the armed conflict in Ireland, and, to mark the date, Joe Biden will visit the island starting this Tuesday (11). The US president often speaks publicly of his Irish ancestry, and his visit includes both symbolic aspects and important policy issues for the near future.

Joe Biden is the second US president of Irish descent, after John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Like Kennedy, Biden is a Roman Catholic, the country’s second president of that religion. What looks like a mere curiosity is important for two reasons. First, these two presidents reflect the size and political presence of the Irish diaspora in the US.

Diaspora and Catholics

Adding nationals and their descendants, about 35 million US citizens have connections to Ireland, more than 10% of the population. As a comparison, the population of the Republic of Ireland is around 5 million people. The Irish community is very present, especially in the North East of the USA, one of the richest and most urban regions of the country.

This can be seen in popular culture and sports, with US cultural phenomena having symbols or links to Ireland, such as the traditional Boston Celtics basketball team. Second, having two Catholic presidents of Irish origin is still a relatively low number, compared to the size of this population, as mentioned. This is the fruit of a historic development in the USA.

The Irish were for a long time marginalized from politics, while Catholics were the target of discrimination and attempts to restrict their representation, emulating the conflicts between Protestants and Catholics in the United Kingdom. For example, in the English Parliament, Catholics could only take seats after the Catholic Emancipation Act of 1829, enacted under the government of an Irishman, the Duke of Wellington.

The reader is certainly familiar with the Ku Klux Klan, the white supremacist racist militia founded in the American South. Undeniably, its main targets were, and are, African Americans. The second Klan, however, which existed from 1915 until the mid-1930s, also targeted Catholics, evoking the myth that the US is a country for the “WASP”, an acronym that, in Portuguese, means “Anglo Protestant -White Saxon”.

northern Ireland

Biden’s visit will be his first to the island of Ireland as president. He will begin his visit in Belfast, the largest city and capital of Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom. The last US President who visited Belfast was Barack Obama, in 2013. Interestingly, when Joe Biden was Vice President. It was in Belfast that, on April 10, 1998, the Good Friday Agreement was signed.

The signatories were the heads of government of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern, as well as the leadership of some of the main Irish political parties and armed groups. Then-US President Bill Clinton helped to mediate the drafting of the agreement. The regular reader of our international policy space knows that we mention the agreement frequently here.

The agreement, with all its eventual problems, was essential to end the period of armed struggle on the island of Ireland, especially in Northern Ireland, between republican groups pro-reunification of the island and loyalist pro-monarchy and pro-London groups. The best known group in the first category is the Irish Republican Army, known by the acronym IRA, while the Ulster Volunteer Force was the largest group in the second category.

Between 1964 and 1998, the most common periodization of so-called Troubles in Ireland, at least 3,532 people died due to conflict. This is the official number recognized by the peace process, with the actual number potentially higher. More than half of these victims were civilians, killed in massacres or bomb attacks, usually guided by the religious confession of the victims.

Brexit

Two of the provisions of the Good Friday Agreement were the sharing of power in the Northern Ireland Parliament and the establishment of an open border between Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom, and the independent Republic of Ireland. Both arrangements have been severely affected and threatened by Brexit. The recent deal put together by the Rishi Sunak government attempts to resolve this issue.

Still, the regional parliament remains stalled, with the conservative pro-London Democratic Unionist Party rejecting the Windsor deal. On the other hand, Sinn Féin, a pro-unification republican, claims that the Windsor agreement is weak and will only postpone problems at the border. It is the 14th time that the regional parliament, called Stormont, has been blocked since 1998.

Some of these standoffs lasted as little as 24 hours. The current crisis has lasted more than a year, starting in February 2022, when the unionist Paul Givan resigned as chief minister after the agreement promoted by the Boris Johnson government, which would create a border in the Irish Strait, between the two islands. Biden’s presence in Belfast, then, seeks two things.

Amidst the ceremonies that will highlight historic US-Ireland ties, as well as Biden’s visits to his ancestral cities, the US president will first reaffirm US diplomatic support for the peace process, which could be yet another element of distension in a so-called West already marked by fissures. Second, provide economic support to the process.

Brexit also has an economic cost in Ireland. As the main economic power in the world, the USA can act in this sense, mitigating the effects of the rupture between the United Kingdom and the European Union. Biden will even speak on a new university campus that was fully funded by the US. After a day in Belfast, Biden will spend three days in the neighboring republic.

NATO

This visit promises to be even more marked by the ceremonies about the Irish diaspora, including a certainly more incisive tone. Much of the Irish diaspora had its origins in the Great Famines of the 19th century, which many Irish claim was the result of a genocidal policy by the London authorities. In meetings with Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Biden will certainly address an increasingly present topic, NATO.

Ireland is neutral, but since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, pressure has been growing for the republic to abandon its historic stance and join the alliance. We talk a little about this relationship here even before the invasion. Ireland’s entry into NATO may not mean much in pure military terms, as Ireland lacks anything like a potent war machine, but it also represents gains.

First, the location of the island, with the southern ports available to NATO. Second, a stage, even a military one, of integration with the United Kingdom. Third, yet another diplomatic condemnation of Russia on the international stage. It is important to emphasize, however, that this process is far from being smooth, since Sinn Féin, an important Irish political force, opposes the end of neutrality.

In just over three days, Biden will meet with two heads of government, work on historical and current relations between his country and two important allies, in addition to trying to mediate two concrete crises of the present. Perhaps all this because he felt especially motivated by his ancestral ties to the theme, contradicting his apathy in other themes and moments. Good for the Irish at least.