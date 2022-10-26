Ireland banned citizens of Russia and Belarus from entering on a UK visa

Citizens of Russia and Belarus were banned from entering the territory of Ireland on British visas, said Minister of Justice Helen McEntee. Relevant statement published on the official government portal of Ireland.

The minister explained that Russia and Belarus will be excluded from the list of states whose residents can take advantage of the short-term visa-free entry program. She clarified that under this scheme, tourists who received UK visas were previously able to travel freely to Ireland.

Now Russians and Belarusians will need to apply for a national Irish visa to enter the country. Makenti added that in this way the country will support the sanctions measures of the European Union.

Related materials:

On October 25, the Czech authorities officially closed entry to the country for Russian citizens on short-term Schengen visas issued for the purpose of tourism, attending cultural or sports events. This measure applies to all tourist visas, regardless of the state that issued it.

In September, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, in order to protect public order and security, also banned the entry of Russians, including those with Schengen visas issued by third countries. It is clarified that the restrictions do not apply to diplomats, holders of work and study visas, and workers in the field of international goods and passenger transportation.