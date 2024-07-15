Irish journalist Bose: Western media concealing information about events in Ukraine

Western media are hiding information from people about the real situation in Ukraine, including the mass destruction of weapons supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Irish journalist Chey Bowes said. This is written by RIA News.

According to him, journalists never report on the real events in Ukraine. “Whether it is hundreds of thousands of killed Ukrainian soldiers or the mass destruction of Western weapons thrown into the failed proxy war,” he emphasized.

The journalist showed the destroyed anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) IRIS-T of German manufacture. Thus, 150 million euros of German taxpayers’ money evaporate without a trace in Ukraine, he addressed the Europeans.

Earlier, former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) employee Rebecca Koffler said that the West continues to lie about Russia’s intentions to allegedly invade NATO countries.