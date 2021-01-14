Thousands of children have died, abused, in Ireland in Catholic orphanages. From 1922 and for decades, horror has been in full swing. Single mothers, unmarried or victims of rape, came to give birth in these establishments, run by nuns, until 1998. Their newborns remained in these establishments, left to their fate. 9,000 children lost their lives for lack of basic care. The authorities had however been alerted to the ill-treatment.

After the publication of an investigative report, the Irish Prime Minister, Micheál Martin, apologized to the Nation, Wednesday January 13: “These children and their mothers should never have known about these establishments. I apologize for the shame and the stigma they have suffered, sometimes until today.“The Catholic authorities have also request sorry. Memorials, with names and ages, sometimes in days, have only recently been built.

The children were buried in mass graves, without tombstones or coffin. “Even animals, we wouldn’t have done that. Babies were crying all the time, all night long, because they were hungry and cold“, se Peter remembers Mulryan, who spent his first four years there. According to the investigation report, 15% Catholic children would die in these orphanages. The others were adopted by American families or Irish peasants in search of labor.