On March 8, Ireland is called for a referendum to vote on amendments to the Constitution that aim to remove references to mother and home and reduce marriage to the same level as “lasting relationships” without a concrete definition. These “relationships” could theoretically include relationships such as polygamous marriages and “threesomes.” If approved, it will be the last in a series of acts that over the last 30 years have democratically demolished the document that supports the Irish State.

The Irish Constitution was written in 1937, just 15 years after Ireland's independence, and begins with the following sentence: “In the name of the Holy Trinity, from whom all authority derives and to whom, as the ultimate end, all actions of men and states”. It is a profound opening, one that roots Ireland's laws in God and natural law. The rest of the document is no less impressive, as it offers significant protection to a whole range of natural rights that are fundamental to a healthy society, especially with regard to families, mothers and children.

Since the Constitution is very important, amendments can only be approved democratically through a referendum. Over the past 30 years, the Irish have systematically ripped out the heart of the Irish Constitution through these very votes. In 1995, the Irish people voted to legalize divorce, albeit by a small margin; then, in 2015, it legalized gay marriage, again by referendum; and sadly, in 2018, Ireland became the first country in the world to legalize the murder of a child in the womb by popular vote.

All of this was done in the name of “progress”. Twentieth-century Ireland, according to the current narrative, was a repressive Catholic theocracy. The Constitution would be another example of this, with its references to God and backward beliefs about marriage between a man and a woman.

Now, our progressive era has two new targets: the so-called “woman in the home” clause, article 41.2 of the Irish Constitution, and a clause that recognizes marriage as fundamental to families and offers them special protections, article 41.3.1.

The “woman in the home” clause (41.2) obliges the State to try to protect mothers from being forced to leave the home due to economic necessity. The clause recognizes that “by her life in the home, a woman gives the State the support without which the common good cannot be achieved”. Now the government wants to replace it with generic wording that does not mention the home, nor mothers, nor does it seek to protect mothers from the need to go out to work.

The new wording, if approved, will commit the State to work to support caregivers family members, not mothers — or at least fathers — specifically. This amendment received extensive TV coverage in Ireland. The government is pushing for it to be approved, arguing that the Constitution states that a woman's place is in the home, when this is clearly not the case. However, he is concerned because opposition is across the political spectrum. Despite the claim that to be “progressive” you need to vote “yes”, many recognize that removing the only direct references to mothers and the home from the Constitution would be a step backwards. As recent research from the think tank Christian Iona Institute, most mothers want to stay at home, and it is only because society has failed them that they are forced to work.

The second amendment, however, is arguably more significant, as it threatens to undermine the institution of marriage and family in Ireland. However, the contempt for both in practice, if not in rhetoric, is already evident when introducing divorce and gay marriage.

Currently, the Constitution officially recognizes only one family, the family based on marriage. But this referendum on so-called “family equality” argues that constitutional recognition of only one form of family is a form of discrimination. Therefore, the government is pushing for an amendment that would give recognition to families based on marriage or “other long-term relationships.”

But, as conservative commentator David Quinn points out in The Irish Catholic, no one seems to know how to define a “lasting relationship”. The government says it has in mind couples living together, grandparents with a grandchild or single parents with a child. But a former justice minister, Senator Michael McDowell, foresees numerous consequences for the government's amendment, for example on income division, houses, businesses and farms, pension law, tax law, inheritance law and immigration law .

Legal and political experts warn that the government has no control over what constitutes a lasting relationship. Whatever the promise is, it can be interpreted in any way, including polygamous and polyamorous relationships, cohabiting partners, long-term girlfriends and boyfriends. It will largely be up to the courts to determine its meaning on a case-by-case basis.

Another possibility, described by a legal academic, is for courts to follow government guidance. If, hypothetically, the amendment is approved, the next time the government passes an immigration law and defines which relationships should be included, the courts will take this into account in their decisions. But this means that the meaning of “lasting relationship” will be put to a vote from now until eternity. Each vote for a new government can mean a new definition.

Either way, giving long-term relationships the same rights as marriage threatens to hollow out our understanding of marriage and its special place in the Constitution. This shift is another sign that modern Ireland's commitment to progressivism trumps reason and genuine care for the common good. It will undoubtedly worsen declining birth rates, growing family breakdown and social degradation, attacking the fundamental values ​​and laws of the Irish State.

