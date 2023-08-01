Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Ireland, after his ‘tantrum’ against Colombia, how did it go in the World Cup?

August 1, 2023
in Sports
Ireland, after his ‘tantrum’ against Colombia, how did it go in the World Cup?

The Irish expected to meet the Colombians again.

The Irish women’s team he wanted to see himself again against Colombia, after the failed friendly match they played before the World Cup and of which only 20 minutes were played.

On that occasion, the game was only played for 23 minutes after there was an action in which the midfielder was injured Denise O’Sullivanfigure of the European team and player of Brighton & Hove.

That’s where the controversy started, because from the Colombian side they said they respected fair play.

In addition, the action of the controversy, a foul against the figure of Ireland, was not as spectacular as believed, as evidenced in a video.

Ireland disappoints at the World Cup

Well, after their ‘tantrum’ to protect their players, Ireland came to the World Cup with high expectations and disappointed.

The Irish team could only make one point in their three group B games and ended up eliminated, with a single goal, and in last place in their zone.

This Monday Ireland said goodbye to the World Cup with a goalless draw against Nigeria. But their elimination was already consummated after their defeat against Australia and Canada.

Meanwhile, Colombia is the leader of group H with 6 points and virtually qualified for the round of 16, after its historic victory against Germany.

