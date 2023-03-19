England, who had suffered their biggest ever home defeat against France a week earlier (10-53), started well and came to 0-6 thanks to two penalty kicks. Then the Irish took the initiative and ran out to 10-6. In the second half, the Irish made the difference with three tries and thus ensured the first overall victory since 2018. Ireland also won with a grand slam.
France had made it exciting earlier in the day in the six-nation tournament. The French won 41-28 against Wales and could still take the overall victory if the Irish lost to England.
#Ireland #achieves #impressive #victory #Nations
Leave a Reply