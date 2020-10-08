The Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express will start running from October 17. IRCTC has also issued new conditions for travel in this. According to this, passengers in Tejas will also have to wear a face shield with a mask, which will provide the IRCTC itself. Apart from this, even if the seats are vacant, passengers will not be allowed to swap.Siddharth Singh, the PRO of IRCTC, told that it would be necessary for passengers to have the Arogya Setu App in mobile. With this, they will be given a Kovid-19 security kit, which will carry a hand sanitizer, a mask, a face shield and a pair of gloves when they arrive on the train. At the same time, thermal screening and hand sanitization will also be done before boarding the coach.

Second reservation chart making system implemented from October 10

The railway will implement the system of creating a second reservation chart from October 10, half an hour before the special trains running across the country depart from the starting stations. Before this, the first chart will be made four hours before the departure of the train. In this case, the railways will stop the system of the second chart to be created two hours before 9 pm on October 9. With this, the vacant seats can be booked on first-come, first-served basis through internet with PRS counters till the second reservation chart is prepared.