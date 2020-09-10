The RPF Patna team has arrested a big ticket broker in the capital. The ticket broker arrested is a resident of Agarwal Tola of Alamganj police station. A broker named Mohammad Kasif Zakir used to use dozens of software to make huge quantities of tickets and sell them to the people. The broker ran a business behind the bakery shop. The RPF has seized more than 22 lakh tickets from the broker. RPF has registered a case under Section 143 of the Railway Act under Case No. 464/20. The accused will be sent to jail on Thursday.

The RPF team had been monitoring this broker since August. After continuous Reiki and investigation, on Wednesday night special team of RPF arrested him from the bakery shop. The ticket broker used to sell bakery products in the bakery shop while the e-ticket business was done in the back. RPF has seized e-tickets worth Rs 22 lakh 4205 from the arrested broker. In the raid, the RPS team has recovered laptops, computers, desktops, CPUs, mobiles and tickets and other items from the broker’s shop.

RPF post in-charge of Patna Junction VK Singh said that the complaint of ticket broker was continuously being received in Patna City. After receiving the complaint, Fatuha’s team was engaged to keep an eye on the ticket broker. But Patna’s team along with Fatuha’s special team was keeping an eye on the matter. The RPF inspector says that the broker came to know of the Reiki of the RPF, which is why he stopped making tickets from 5 September. In this case, the RPF team had already taken a search warrant from the railway magistrate so that there would be no problem in investigation and inquiry.

Bakery shop in front

The RPF team found in raids that Mohammad Qasif Zakir used to run a bakery shop in front. In the bakery shop, he had his staff, while in the back part he used to sit and do the ticket business himself. His residence is also on the same campus. In such a situation, he used to spend the night in the ticket game. According to the information received, he used to supply huge amount of tickets from the village countryside of Patna to the local level. In such a situation, RPF is expected to get more success due to its network capture.

Games used by dozens of software

RPF inspector told that the caught broker used to create instant and e-tickets with the help of dozens of software. After a night raid on Wednesday, investigations have revealed that he used to trade tickets with the help of dozens of software including Tatkal Pro, Real Mango, ANMS, Red Mirchi. With the help of these software, he used to hack IRCTC website too. Then easily made tickets and sold them to people at expensive prices. It has also been learned that apart from creating different IDs, he used to supply tickets from the delivery boy.