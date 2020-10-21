new Delhi: Keeping in mind the festive season, Indian Railways has released the list of 196 pairs i.e. 392 special trains. These trains have been named festive specials. Indian Railways will operate these trains till 30 November on festivals like Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath. Special trains fare will be applicable on these trains. This means that the passengers will have to pay 10-30 percent more in these trains than the fare mail / express trains. This fare will also depend on the class of travel.

Passenger crowd increases during the festive season

In the festive season, the crowd of travelers increases. The railway is expected to increase the rush of passengers in view of the festive season, in view of which it has been decided. During Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja special trains will be run for Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow and other places to meet the increasing demand of travelers due to holidays.

Due to the Corona virus lockdown, trains were stopped running across India from 25 March. On May 25, two months after the lockdown, the Railways ran Shramik Special trains for laborers for the first time. Since then, the Railways have deployed 666 Mail / Express trains, which are now running regularly across the country. Apart from this, along with some suburban service in Mumbai, some service of Kolkata Metro has also been restored. Apart from this, metro services have also started in Delhi.

These special trains will run only till 30 November

Railways has clearly said that these festival special trains will run only till 30 November. Railway Board said that these festival special trains will run at a speed of 55 km per hour. Railways have postponed their regular service due to Corona virus epidemic and are operating trains according to demand and requirement.

