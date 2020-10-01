In the premises of the criminal research institute of the national gendarmerie (IRCGN) of Pontoise (Oise), investigators are trying to make the clues speak. The presence of an algae thus makes it possible to conclude with a drowning. “We use these micro-plants to find out whether or not a person has died of drowning when their body is discovered in a freshwater aquatic environment. They will become informers, judicial witnesses, we will be able to make them speak“, explains Major Jean-Bernard Myskowiak, doctor of science.

Other scientific techniques have appeared. A scanner makes it possible to model crime scenes in three dimensions. “The advantage of having this crime scene on a computer is that you can […] several years after the commission of the facts, visualize the position of an index which becomes key in a judicial investigation“, explains Commander Christophe Lambert. Last year, the IRCGN laboratories processed more than 240,000 files.