The IRB informed on Friday (9) that it approved the proposal to revise its investment policy. The idea is to fulfill obligations with the resolution of the National Council of Private Insurance (CNSP). The intention is also to include investments that represent adherence to best governance practices. The coordinators of the risk and solvency committee and the investment committee stated that this review of the investment policy was presented in advance and, after evaluation, they recommended the approval of the proposal. One day before the announcement, the president of the IRB, Marcos Falcão, stated that the company will not make another capital increase (follow-on). The company’s perspective is for an improvement in management and operating results so that the reinsurer will have its finances back in the black in 2023. “The past should not repeat itself and we will probably not need a new capital increase”, he said .

FINANCIAL

BTG distributes BRL 750 million to shareholders

BTG Pactual informed on Tuesday (13) that it will pay R$ 750 million in interest on own capital (JCP) to its shareholders. The gross amount will be R$0.065353099 per preferred (PN) or common (ON) share, and R$0.196059297 per unit (BPAC11). The amount will be collected at 15% of the Withholding Income Tax (IRRF). To be entitled to the value, the investor must have a long position on December 16th. The shares are expected to trade without such proceeds on Dec. 19. Payment will take place on February 15, 2023.

INSURANCE

Porto discloses revenue expectations

On Monday (12), the insurance company Porto disclosed its revenue expectations for each sector in which it operates for the year 2025. According to the document, most of the company’s revenue will continue to come from the insurance sector. The estimate is that the segment has a share between 55% and 65% of revenues. The health sector should be between 10% and 20%. Financial trades should stay between 10% and 20%. The area of ​​services tends to occupy between 7.5% and 12.5%.

AVIATION

Embraer postpones turboprop aircraft project

Embraer reported on Tuesday (13) that it postponed the manufacture of a turboprop aircraft that would be launched in 2023. One of the reasons for the postponement is the difficulty with suppliers to make the production of the aircraft feasible. Embraer would disclose the engine supplier in this fourth quarter and was talking to manufacturers Pratt & Whitney and Rolls-Royce on the subject. “Embraer will work in collaboration with [outros] suppliers to guarantee what the program demands”, stated the company.

FINANCIAL

BB invests BRL 10.5 million in fintech pagaleve

Banco do Brasil reported on Tuesday (13) that it invested BRL 10.5 million in Pagaleve, a fintech specializing in digital checkout for retailers. The contribution was made in a round led by Salesforce Ventures. According to the president of Banco do Brasil, Fausto Ribeiro, the investment in Pagaleve represents an important milestone for the Corporate Venture program. “BB believes that Pagaleve’s solutions bring important innovations in means of payment for individuals”, he said.

TRADING HIGHLIGHT (NEGATIVE)

Suzano paper cutter market

Suzano shares fell 6.43% on Tuesday (13). The reason for the drop was the announcement of a cut in the price of pulp in China. On Wednesday (14), the stock showed reaction and rose 2.22% at the close of trading. In a report by Itaú BBA, analyst Daniel Sasson and his team mentioned that there was a cut of US$ 40 in the price of pulp. Itaú experts stated that the reduction was negative for the company, but within expectations. “Pulp prices have remained stable since July and the market was already expecting a correction that would start between the end of this year and the beginning of 2023”, they said. The information about the price cut was confirmed by Suzano. However, even with the news, Itaú BBA maintained the rating for Suzano’s share at “outperform”, that is, with a potential performance above the market average.