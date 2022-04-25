SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Reinsurer IRB Brasil posted a net loss of 50.9 million reais in February, compared with a profit of 20.8 million reais in the same month last year.

In the first two months of this year, the IRB accumulated net income of 63.2 million reais, up from the 38.8 million reais reported a year earlier.

The unaudited figures were released on Friday night.

The premium issued by the reinsurer in February totaled BRL 478.5 million, down 9.5% year-on-year, while claims expenses were BRL 188.9 million, against BRL 379.6 million in the same period of 2021.

(By Andre Romani)

