Mexico City.- Due to the suspension of work of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, the hearing in which Alejandro Irarragorri Gutiérrez, owner of the Santos Laguna soccer club, was to be charged with alleged tax fraud of 17 million 69 thousand 865 pesos, was postponed until further notice.

Since this is a criminal case that is not classified as urgent, because it does not compromise the freedom of the accused, the judicial procedure in which the businessman was to appear before a control judge in Torreón, Coahuila, at 10:00 a.m. this Wednesday will not be carried out, confirmed those close to the case.

The Federal Criminal Justice Center in Torreón, Coahuila, like all the PJF facilities in the country, was closed by workers since August 21, in protest against the judicial reform initiative presented by the Executive to the Senate of the Republic. For the moment, in accordance with an agreement of the Federal Judicial Council, the only imputation hearings that the control judges are carrying out during the strike are those with an accused placed at their disposal by means of an arrest warrant.

It will be until activities are resumed, when the Justice Center issues a new summons for the hearing of Iraragorri’s indictment.

The alleged tax fraud charged to the businessman does not warrant preventive detention ex officio, so if he is prosecuted, he would carry out the procedure at liberty. The exception to this rule is that there is a risk of flight, but this must be accredited by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR). REFORMA reported on June 27, 2023 that the FGR had opened an investigation file against Irarragorri, president and director of Grupo Orlegi, owner of Santos and Atlas, for an alleged tax fraud of 17 million 69 thousand 865 pesos. The origin was a complaint from the Federal Tax Attorney’s Office (PFF) that accused the director of alleged deception to omit the payment of Income Tax (ISR) on salaries to players of the Santos Laguna Club, from January to July 2017. This complaint is based on an investigation that the PFF, an agency of the Treasury Department, began in 2022 on a payment of 54 million 22 thousand 690 pesos that the soccer club made to 26 players and members of the coaching staff. The money came from Trust Number 111592-6, established that year by the club in Banamex, and the payments were to directors such as José Manuel de la Torre and Benjamín Galindo, and to players such as Néstor Araujo, Djaniny Tavares, Jonathan Rodríguez, Osvaldo Martínez, Jonathan Orozco, Diego de Buen, Javier Abella and Julio César Furch, among others. A few days ago, in a separate dispute, the Federal Administrative Court (TFJA) confirmed that in 2014 the Santos Laguna Club acted illegally by paying its players and coaching staff under the heading of work risk bonuses, when in reality they were salaries. The scheme was used to evade the withholding of ISR and was implemented using a collective labor contract with the National Union of Workers of the Hotel, Similar and Related Industry of the Mexican Republic. In this case, Santos Laguna tried to deduct 97.6 million pesos for these payments, but the Tax Administration Service rejected said deduction, a decision that was confirmed by the TFJA.