One of the most powerful armed groups in Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah, announced this Tuesday, January 30, that it would suspend its offensive against US positions in the region, after claiming responsibility for the drone attack on January 28, which claimed lives. of three American soldiers on the border between Syria and Jordan. The White House has shown its skepticism about the militants' words, warning of harsh consequences for the attack.

“We announce the suspension of military operations against the occupation forces to avoid embarrassing the Iraqi Government,” announced this Tuesday, January 30, the leader of Karaib Hezbollah, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, in a statement in which he also mentioned that the group will continue to defend civilians in the Gaza Strip “in other ways.”

The militia group published this surprising message in which, in addition to confirming the cessation of hostilities against the US Army, it asks its combatants to adopt “a passive defense” against any possible violent retaliation from Washington.

Kataib Hezbollah is the most powerful pro-Iran militia in Iraq and was designated a terrorist organization by the United States more than a decade ago due to its attacks against American targets during the invasion of the Arab country.

With support from Tehran, they are members of the Islamic Resistance, a conglomerate of armed factions that have carried out more than 150 attacks against US and Israeli forces in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria.

FILE PHOTO: US Army soldiers stand next to an armored military vehicle in Rumaylan, Syria's northeastern province of Hasakeh, March 27, 2023. © AFP / Delil Souleiman

The words of conciliation from the Iraqi group come after claiming responsibility for the air offensive on January 28, where a drone fired against American elements on the border between Syria and Jordan, causing the death of three soldiers. Joe Biden's Administration has confirmed that it will respond to the attacks, although it is not in its interest to cause “a broader war in the Middle East”.

“Actions speak louder than words”

For Washington, Kataib Hezbollah's statement is not convincing. Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said the United States is determined to respond to attacks by militant groups in the Middle East, adding that although they have called for an end to their offensive before, the rebels have not done so.

“I don't think we can be any clearer. We have asked the pro-Iran groups to stop their attacks. They have not done so, so we will respond at the opportune moment of our choosing. I have said that facts are worth a thousand words. That I know, since January 28 there have been three attacks,” Ryder highlighted in a press conference with local media.

On the other hand, the spokesman for the National Security Council, John Kirby, expressed that, although he cannot share the detailed response plan to the attacks in the Middle East, the US security strategy on the situation will be escalated and in phases, ruling out “an isolated attack.”

In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden receives the Daily Presidential Briefing, Monday, January 29, 2024, in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington, as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens. ©AP/Adam Schultz

In addition, Kirby confirmed that President Joe Biden has already spoken with the families of the deceased, extending his condolences, and that he will be present in the honor guard when their bodies are transferred to American soil.

“He thanked them for their time. He expressed how proud we all are of their service,” John Kirby revealed about the phone call the US president had with the families of the fallen soldiers.

Former indirect allies in 2017 in the fight against the Islamic State in the region, the United States and Kataib Hezbollah have exchanged strong hostilities in recent months, with Washington bombing enclaves of the Iraqi group in November and causing the death of at least 8 of its members .

With AP, EFE and Reuters