Two Iraqi political analysts, commenting on “Sky News Arabia”, set the conditions for the success of the commission’s move, and what could hinder it, in light of the expected fierce competition between political entities over the provincial positions in the upcoming elections next December.

UNHCR instructions

On Wednesday, the Iraqi News Agency quoted the Commission’s spokeswoman, Jumana Al-Ghalali, as saying that among the instructions for the maximum spending on campaigns are:

The electoral spending period starts from the date of the start of the electoral campaign until the electoral silence day, which is determined by a decision of the Board of Commissioners.

The maximum electoral spending limit for a candidate is an amount of 250 dinars multiplied by the number of voters in the constituency for which the candidate is nominated.

The electoral spending ceiling for the party and the political alliance is from the allocated amount of 250 dinars multiplied by the number of voters in the constituency, and multiplied by the number of candidates for the list of the party or political alliance in the constituency.

The final financial reports of the electoral campaign are submitted to the Commission within a period of 30 days from the date of announcing the preliminary results.

These reports must include details of in-kind contributions and expenditures entered into the electoral campaign account, in addition to details of expenditures disbursed from the campaign account, with all supporting documents and a final examination procedure.

According to local media, the Elections Commission announced, on Tuesday, that 53 political alliances have registered to participate in the provincial elections, while those alliances are active in the mass mobilization.

One of the reasons for the intensity of competition around these elections is that the elected provincial councils have a role in selecting governors and governorate officials responsible for their projects and directing them, and this may also have an impact on the elections for the House of Representatives.

“wanted” penalties

The Iraqi political analyst, Yassin Aziz, stresses the importance of the Electoral Commission’s decision to limit open spending on electoral campaigns, stressing at the same time that “the most important thing is the implementation of the decision, and the commitment of political entities and independent candidates to it.”

Aziz infers that from following the previous elections, “we find that imposing any decision will not be easy without a pledge or charter that obliges everyone to respect the Commission’s decisions, and the existence of deterrent penalties for violators.”

These penalties include depriving the candidate or the political entity that supports him from running in the elections for varying periods of time, according to Aziz, who recalls that excessive spending and exploitation of political money previously led to “rampant corruption” in the elections.

The Iraqi analyst also expects that the implementation of the new decision “will open the way with a kind of fairness to all candidates, whether they are supported by political entities that own money or they are independent.”

“unknown” funding sources

In turn, the Iraqi political analyst, Ali Al-Baydar, describes the Commission’s decision to set a ceiling for electoral spending as “formal” if it does not include mechanisms for its implementation.

In his estimation, these mechanisms are “absent to a large extent”, expecting that most of the blocs and currents participating in the provincial elections will not abide, and the money will be spent unconditionally.

Al-Baydar attributes his expectations to: