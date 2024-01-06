Political scientist Tarasov linked the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq to the Gaza Strip

The decision of the Iraqi authorities to withdraw foreign military contingents from the country is related to the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This is how political scientist and expert on the problems of the Middle East and Caucasus Stanislav Tarasov explained Baghdad’s position in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“This is not the first time Iraq has made such demands. He has signed an agreement with the Americans on a military presence; this agreement provides for ensuring the security of Iraq itself. But there is pressure exerted by Iran and Shiite formations. In the context of hostilities in Gaza, they demand the withdrawal of troops, since the situation is becoming more complicated and the Iraqi leadership is accused of assisting pro-Israeli forces. This is an anti-Israeli campaign that covers a lot of regions and leads to armed uprisings by various groups. This undermines the security system,” he explained.

Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced the beginning of the withdrawal of foreign military troops from the country. The authorities took this step after the American strike on Baghdad, which claimed the life of the field commander of the pro-Iranian Shiite movement Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Mushtaq Javad Qasim al-Jawari.

“The government is setting a date for the start of the work of a bilateral committee to take measures to permanently end the presence of international coalition forces in Iraq,” the statement said.

According to Reuters, there are about 2,500 US troops in the country. Their task is to help local forces resist the resurgence of the Islamic State. (ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia).