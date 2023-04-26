Despite the start of the evacuation of a number of Iraqis from Sudan, the difficult field conditions and the distribution of nationals in separate areas make it difficult and risky, according to testimonies from Iraqis residing in Sudan and their families in Iraq, who spoke to Sky News Arabia.

A few days ago, an Iraqi was killed as a result of the ongoing clashes in Sudan between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

In Baghdad’s latest stance, a statement was issued by the media office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani, on Tuesday, in which he confirmed his directive to send two planes to transport the Iraqis stranded in Sudan.

The statement added, “His Excellency also directed the competent security authorities, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to ensure the safety of citizens and their return to the homeland as soon as possible.”

Evacuations are continuing

And the spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, said earlier on Tuesday to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “the ministry carried out 3 stages of evacuating Iraqi diplomats and citizens from Sudan, the first was the evacuation of the embassy staff in Khartoum, and the second was the evacuation of 14 Iraqis, In the third phase, 5 members of the community were evacuated.

He added, “We are preparing for the fourth stage, which is the evacuation of the largest number of members of the Iraqi community,” noting that “the number of evacuation requests so far has reached approximately 165 requests, and the number is increasing, as there are 300 Iraqis in Sudan.”

Al-Sahaf indicated that urgent phone numbers were allocated to “receive calls, appeals and document information, for those who want to be evacuated from Khartoum, in coordination with the Iraqi embassies in Khartoum, Abu Dhabi and Cairo.”

Mayday

The Iraqis stranded in Sudan are appealing to the Baghdad government to work to rescue them as soon as possible. Omar al-Alwani, an Iraqi academic at Sudanese universities, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

• After obtaining a PhD in Sudan, I was working to coordinate the affairs of Iraqi students in Sudanese universities, especially the University of Gezira, and help them, by virtue of my presence there for more than 5 years.

• Before the situation erupted, I was on a visit to Iraq, and my return ticket to Khartoum was scheduled for next Thursday, but because of what is happening, of course I will not return at the present time.

• The embassy in Khartoum, in cooperation with the embassies of sister countries, is working to arrange the evacuation of its citizens, and we are coordinating with them to ensure the evacuation of various Iraqi nationals in Sudan, especially after the killing of an Iraqi and the exposure of a number of members of the community to armed robbery and theft.

• Because of the poor means of communication in Sudan, not all Iraqis there are aware of the information that is published about evacuation mechanisms and ways to register names, so through our communication as much as possible with Iraqi students and residents, we ask them in turn to provide the Iraqis they know with information on evacuation.

• Conditions are very bad in light of the scarcity of food, water and gas, and the Iraqis stuck in Khartoum tell how robbery and banditry gangs spread due to the chaos taking place, which contributes to the escalation of robbery and looting crimes.

While Muhammad al-Kubaisi, an Iraqi investor residing in Sudan, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

• I have been living in Khartoum for 6 years, but with the outbreak of confrontations, I headed towards one of the northern states, which is relatively safe compared to the situation in the capital, while others from the Iraqi community headed towards Port Sudan.

• We appeal to the Iraqi government to work to evacuate all Iraqis here in light of the continuation of the battles, as we are threatened, especially that there are entire Iraqi families, as well as merchants, students and other residents here.

As the Iraqi student who was studying in Sudan, Muhammad Jassem, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

• I returned to Iraq more than a month before the outbreak of the clashes, but my colleagues are still stuck there, and they are confined to the house for fear that they will be harmed when they leave.

• We communicate with them with difficulty because of the poor communication lines and the Internet there.

• They are going through very critical conditions and are at risk of death at any moment, in addition to the fact that their foodstuffs are running out and water is cut off, and we fear that something will happen to them in light of the turbulent conditions.