The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced today, Wednesday, that the Iraqi air force carried out a series of air strikes in the area between the governorates of Salah al-Din and Kirkuk.

The cell said, in a statement reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “Iraqi F-16s launched, this morning, a series of air strikes, in the area between the north of Salah al-Din and the southwest of Kirkuk.”

She added that “this was carried out under the supervision and planning of the Joint Operations Command,” noting that “strikes were carried out, which resulted in the killing of a number of terrorists and the destruction of a group of dens.”