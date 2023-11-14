Iraqi Al Rabiaa showed a video of the kidnapped Russian and Israeli citizen Tsurkova

A citizen of Russia and Israel, Elizaveta Tsurkova, who was kidnapped several months ago in Iraq, was shown in a video released by the Iraqi TV channel Al Rabiaa. This is reported by RIA News.

In the footage, Tsurkova admitted to working for the intelligence services of Israel and the United States. She stated that, as an agent of the CIA and Mossad, she came to Syria in 2019 to establish ties between Israel and anti-government forces. After this, Tsurkova claims, she went on a subversive mission to Iraq to incite hostility between Shiites.

In addition, the woman criticizes Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip and claims that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is controlled by his wife Sarah and son Yair. Tsurkova called on the families of Hamas hostages to convince the Israeli government to stop the war. She also asks her family to seek her release.

In July, an adviser to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani said that the case of Tsurkova’s disappearance is related to the national security of Iraq and with its help “someone is trying to undermine the stability and security in Iraq.”

Earlier, Iraq reported that it had begun an official investigation into the disappearance of Elizaveta Tsurkova, who has Russian and Israeli citizenship, in March 2023. She traveled to Iraq to conduct research as a PhD candidate at Princeton University specializing in the Middle East. In Iraq, Tsurkova studies the movement of Iraqi Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr.

Israeli authorities suggest that the Russian woman was kidnapped by Shiite militias from the Kataib Hezbollah group and are holding her as a hostage. Israel noted that Iraq is responsible for its fate and well-being.