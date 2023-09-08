Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Senior political sources in Iraq confirmed that an Iraqi “national charter” will be signed in the coming days between three parties in the city of Kirkuk under the auspices of Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’a al-Sudani, who will visit the city.

The sources indicated, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that important decisions will be issued during Al-Sudani’s visit to Kirkuk, most notably the signing of a “national charter” that serves as a road map to end the crisis that erupted a few days ago in the city and resulted in the death and injury of a number of people.

The sources pointed out that Al-Sudani is still communicating with the security leaders in Kirkuk to prevent some parties from trying to ignite the crisis again.

The sources expected that Al-Sudani would bring together all parties in the city, taking into account the decision of the Federal Court to postpone the decision to hand over the headquarters of joint operations to the Kurdistan Democratic Party.