Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, discussions began in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, with the aim of resolving the outstanding problems between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

According to political sources for Al-Ittihad, the Kurdistan Region delegation came to Baghdad carrying 5 important files, most notably salaries, oil, and border crossings, indicating that Baghdad is serious about resolving all disputes in accordance with the constitution and the law.

According to the sources, the “coordination framework” forces support the Sudanese options to deal with disputes according to fair and just paths that take into account the rights of all regions of the country, impose federal authority on all crossings in the region, and conduct a comprehensive audit of the numbers of employees.

Security-wise, Iraqi security forces arrested 7 terrorists belonging to the terrorist organization ISIS.

A statement from the Security Media Cell yesterday stated that “intelligence units followed the defendants and arrested them in Nineveh and Anbar governorates through special operations,” adding that “the defendants were referred to the competent investigative authorities to complete their investigation.”